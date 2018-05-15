Image copyright Andrew Hunt

An exhibition of lifelike paintings of shoppers photographed at Sheffield's Moor Market is set to open.

The 'Portraits from the Market' show features work by portrait painter Andrew Hunt based on pictures taken by photographer Chris Saunders.

Mr Hunt said the market, which opened in 2013, had become a "constant source of inspiration".

The exhibition runs from 17 May to 24 June at Yorkshire Artspace, in Sheffield.

Image copyright Andrew Hunt/Chris Saunders Image caption 94-year-old Ivy Andrews was among those whose photo (left) was turned in to a painting (right)

Image copyright Andrew Hunt/Chris Saunders Image caption Nathaniel Kalombo's mother is one of the stallholders at Sheffield's Moor Market

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Artspace said: "Even in their part complete form these portraits are already uncannily realistic and mesmerizing, in how they capture the expression and character of each subject."