Body of woman found in street in Barnsley
- 19 May 2018
The body of a woman, thought to be in her 30s, has been found in a street in the centre of Barnsley.
South Yorkshire Police said officers were told about the discovery early on Saturday morning.
Detectives are at the site on Union Street in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, carrying out inquiries.
The death is being treated as "unexplained" at the moment and officers want to speak to anyone with information.