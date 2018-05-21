Two drug arrests over Balby man's death
Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 40-year-old man in Doncaster.
The man's body was found in an alley off Oliver Road in Balby at around 06:40 BST on Sunday.
Two men aged 41 and 27, both from Balby, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned with the supply of drugs.
A post-mortem examination proved inconclusive and further toxicology tests are to be carried out.
The 41-year-old was also held on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.
South Yorkshire Police have asked anyone with information to come forward.