Two drug arrests over Balby man's death

  • 21 May 2018
Oliver Street in Balby Image copyright Google
Image caption The body of the 40-year-old man was found in an alley off Oliver Street in Balby

Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 40-year-old man in Doncaster.

The man's body was found in an alley off Oliver Road in Balby at around 06:40 BST on Sunday.

Two men aged 41 and 27, both from Balby, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned with the supply of drugs.

A post-mortem examination proved inconclusive and further toxicology tests are to be carried out.

The 41-year-old was also held on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

South Yorkshire Police have asked anyone with information to come forward.

