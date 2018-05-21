Image copyright PA Image caption Sheffield United fans Ray and Barbara Wragg won £7.6m on the National Lottery in 2000

A lottery winner who gave away more than £6m of her winnings has died, her family has confirmed.

Barbara Wragg, 77, and her husband Ray, from Sheffield, won £7.6m on the National Lottery in 2000.

The couple hit national headlines when they gave £6m of their winnings to charity - particularly to Sheffield hospitals.

Mrs Wragg is understood to have died from sepsis following complications from surgery.

In 2009, Mrs Wragg said she and her husband "got pleasure from giving money away" and said their winnings were "too much for two people."

Mrs Wragg worked as a support worker at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

The couple gave a lot of money to Sheffield Children's Hospital and the teenage cancer unit at Weston Park Hospital.

"You get a buzz," Mrs Wragg said. "It's probably a bit selfish giving money away sometimes because we did get pleasure from it.

"It's like when you give somebody a Christmas present and you watch them open it and they think it's absolutely wonderful. Well, when we've given people money we get that all the time."

The Wraggs also gave money to family and friends, and helped a group of Second World War veterans on a trip to honour fallen comrades in 2003.

They paid for 50 war heroes to visit Italy for the 60th anniversary of the battle of Monte Cassino in 2004 after they failed to secure enough funding.