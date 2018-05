Image copyright Terry Robinson / Geograph Image caption The girl was taken by ambulance to Sheffield's Children's Hospital

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 22-month-old girl.

The child was taken by ambulance to Sheffield Children's Hospital from her home in the Gleadless area of the city on Monday.

Police said they were contacted by the hospital with concerns that the girl "had injuries that were suspected to be non-accidental".

She died on Tuesday and a post-mortem examination will take place later.

