Image caption Police at the scene of the stabbing in Woodhouse, Sheffield

A 19-year-old man has died following a stabbing at a block of flats in Sheffield.

Emergency services were called to the flats at Tannery Close in the Woodhouse area of the city at 23:10 BST on Tuesday night.

The victim was taken to an un-named hospital but died early on Wednesday.

A 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are being questioned about the death by officers.

South Yorkshire Police said detectives were at the scene gathering evidence and working to establish the "exact circumstances of the incident".

Although a formal identification has yet to take place, the victim's family has been informed.