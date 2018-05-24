Two women have been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in Barnsley.

The body of Claire Louise Smith, 42, from Barnsley, was found in Union Street on Saturday morning.

Penelope Brownlie, 45, and Justine Wainwright, 57, both of Britannia Close, have been charged with murder, South Yorkshire Police said.

A 71-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

Both women are due to appear at Barnsley Magistrates' Court later.

Justine Wainwright is also known as Bridget O'Keefe, said police.