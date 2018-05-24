Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Woman dies after Barnsley burning house rescue

  • 24 May 2018

A woman has died after being rescued by firefighters from a house fire.

The house, in Coniston Road, Barnsley, South Yorkshire, was full of smoke when firefighters went into it at about 21:00 BST on Wednesday, fire officials said.

The woman was rescued from the property but later died.

No-one else was thought to have been in the building, the service added. An investigation is to take place to determine the cause of the fire.

