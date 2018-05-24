Image caption Ryal Jowle was stabbed at a block of flats in Woodhouse, Sheffield

A 19-year-old man who died after being stabbed at a block of flats in Sheffield has been named by police.

Ryan Jowle was attacked in Tannery Close, in the Woodhouse area, at about 23:10 BST on Tuesday. He died in hospital the next morning.

A post-mortem examination found he suffered a stab wound to his chest.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder. A 24-year-old man remains in custody, while an 18-year-old woman has been released on bail.

Image caption A number of cordons remain in place around the block of flats

South Yorkshire Police said specialist officers were providing support to Mr Jowle's family.

A number of cordons remain in place in the area, as detectives continue to gather evidence and work to establish the "exact circumstances".