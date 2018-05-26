Image copyright PA Image caption The 15-year-old boy stabbed in Lowedges was taken to hospital but died later

Stop and search powers put in place by police to tackle knife crime in Sheffield have been extended.

The measures come after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Lowedges and a 19-year-old died the day after a stabbing in Woodhouse.

South Yorkshire Police have put an order in place which means officers do not need to have reasonable suspicion to stop and search an individual.

It will be in place from 19:00 BST in the Lowedges and Manor areas.

'Devastating'

The order will last until 06:00 on Sunday and will be reviewed again each day.

Supt Shelley Hemsley said: "We have taken the decision to extend the Section 60 authority to provide reassurance to our local communities, keep people safe and to identify individuals carrying offensive weapons.

"This week we have seen the devastating consequences of knife crime and the focus of our work across the force is to ensure everyone is able to safely enjoy the bank holiday weekend.

"To help us achieve this I would encourage anyone with any concerns to speak up and report it."

The two stabbings are not believed to be related.