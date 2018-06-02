Image copyright Google Image caption The pensioner's body was found in the living room of a house in Wombwell

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 73-year-old woman who suffered "numerous injuries".

The body of the victim, who has not been identified, was found in the living room of a house in Roy Kilner Road, in Wombwell, near Barnsley, on Thursday.

The cause of death has not yet been established.

A 40-year-old man from Barnsley who was arrested on suspicion of murder is being held in police custody.

South Yorkshire Police have also issued an appeal to locate an red Audi TT, registration YM17 SYJ, which they believe was taken from the driveway of the house at about 21:00 BST on Wednesday.