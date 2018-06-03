Image copyright Family photo Image caption The body of Jill Hibberd was found in the living room of a house in Wombwell

A man has been charged with the murder of a 73-year-old woman found stabbed to death at her home.

The body of Jill Hibberd was discovered in the living room of her house in Roy Kilner Road in Wombwell, near Barnsley, on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination found she died from multiple stab wounds.

Lee Trevor Fueloep, 40, of Willow Garth in Wombwell, has been charged with her murder. He will appear at Barnsley Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Mr Fueloep has also been charged with one count of burglary.

South Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to locate Ms Hibberd's red Audi TT, registration YM17SYJ, which they believe was taken from the driveway of the house at about 21:00 BST on Wednesday.