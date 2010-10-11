Image caption Sylwia Ciapcinska's remains were found in a suitcase

Human remains found in a suitcase are those of Sylwia Ciapcinska, who went missing in Staffordshire in July, police have confirmed.

The remains were found close to Ferry Bridge in Burton-upon-Trent by a member of the public on 17 September.

Ms Ciapcinska, 24, of Ash Street in Burton, was last seen on 20 July in the Octagon shopping centre in the town.

Tomasz Sobczak, 29, also of Ash Street, Burton, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday accused of her murder.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on 12 November for a plea and case management hearing.

Ms Ciapcinska arrived in the UK on 2 July and planned work and save enough money to help her to buy a home in Poland.