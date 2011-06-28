Firefighters have spent the night tackling a "severe" fire at a pub in north Staffordshire.

They were called to the Waggon and Horses, on Nantwich Road, in Audley, at around 2100 BST on Monday after a passerby spotted the fire.

The pub was closed at the time of the fire and nobody was injured.

Crews were still at the scene on Tuesday morning and an investigation into how the fire started will begin once the building is deemed safe.

'Badly damaged'

Phil Smith, assistant area commander for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said five appliances attended the scene.

He said: "Fortunately the pub is shut on Monday nights so there was no one in the property.

"We had to make a forced entry to the building to locate and attack the fire."

He said the fire was in the first floor of the building and spread to the roof leaving the pub badly damaged.