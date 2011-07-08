The Duke of Gloucester has presented Staffordshire firm JCB with a Queen's Award honouring innovation.

The digger company said it won the award for a system called Torquelock, which cuts fuel consumption on backhoe loaders.

It was presented in a ceremony attended by hundreds of workers at JCB's World HQ at Rocester.

The duke, who is first cousin to the Queen, is associated with more than 150 charities and organisations.