Stoke & Staffordshire

Duke of Gloucester presents JCB with Queen's Award

  • 8 July 2011

The Duke of Gloucester has presented Staffordshire firm JCB with a Queen's Award honouring innovation.

The digger company said it won the award for a system called Torquelock, which cuts fuel consumption on backhoe loaders.

It was presented in a ceremony attended by hundreds of workers at JCB's World HQ at Rocester.

The duke, who is first cousin to the Queen, is associated with more than 150 charities and organisations.

More on this story