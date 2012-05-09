Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Emma Bridgewater says royal events are key to Stoke-on-Trent's economy

The Queen's Diamond Jubilee could see pottery company Emma Bridgewater double its predicted sales, the firm has said.

The Stoke-on-Trent business said it expected to sell £1.5m worth of commemorative ceramic ware.

It expects to make more than 200,000 pieces including half-pint mugs, plates, cake stands and tea-towels.

Co-owner of the business, Matthew Rice, said: "We have never seen demand such as that we're experiencing for our Jubilee range."

The firm said demand had far outstripped last year's royal wedding sales.

The announcement follows Middleport Pottery in Burslem saying that it recruited 10 more staff in March to cope with orders for Jubilee china.

"Safeguards jobs"

Portmeirion in Longton is also predicting Jubilee ceramic ware will see sales rise by more than a million pounds this year.

Portmerion's managing director Michael Haynes said: "We're not just selling it in the UK, we're also selling it in overseas markets including Korea, Canada and Australia.

"It certainly has given us a boost at a time when the economy isn't in good shape and it safeguards jobs in Stoke-on-Trent."

Anita Harris Studio Pottery in Longton said they had added new lines to meet demand.

Its range of Diamond Jubilee vases have been accepted by Buckingham Palace to be sold as an official Jubilee gift.