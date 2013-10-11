Pair set to complete charity challenge of living in box

Image caption Carl Heaton (l) and Richard Stonier have spent the last week inside the box, in Tunstall

A personal trainer is due to complete a charity challenge after living in a giant plastic box for a week.

Richard Stonier, 29, from Stoke-on-Trent, has shared a 7ft by 7ft (2mx2m) container with his friend Carl Heaton for the last seven days.

The pair hope to raise £40,000 for Douglas Macmillan Hospice, which cared for Mr Stonier's late mother.

Mr Stonier said he was not sure how much money had so far been raised but said local support had "been amazing".

"We've used different themes and put photos on Facebook," he said.

The men have been living in the box next to the Asda store on Scotia Road, Stoke-on-Trent, for the last week, leaving the container only for toilet breaks.

It is the latest challenge Mr Stonier has taken on to raise funds for the charity.

His mother Diane died of cancer in December and her son's fundraising coincides with the 40th anniversary of Douglas Macmillan Hospice.