Senior managers to leave Mid Staffordshire NHS Trust

Two senior managers at the Mid Staffordshire NHS Trust are to leave by the end of the year, the trust has said.

Director of finance Aaron Cummins is moving to the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Trust.

The director of quality and patient experience, Julie Hendry, is to retire.

It follows the announcement in July that the director of nursing, Colin Ovington, was going to the Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust.

The trust, which runs Stafford and Cannock hospitals, went into administration in April after a report for health watchdog Monitor said services were "unsustainable".

'Patient safety priority'

Trust special administrators' final recommendations for the future of hospital services in Mid Staffordshire will be sent to Monitor on 22 October.

Trust chief executive Maggie Oldham said: "Change at this level is not uncommon across the NHS.

"I am working with the trust special administrators on suitable transition arrangements, and, as always, patient safety remains our priority.

"As soon as any new appointments are confirmed, we will share the details publicly."

Mr Cummins will take up his post as the director of finance and deputy chief executive at the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Trust in the new year.