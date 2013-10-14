Former Royal Doulton pottery factory fire 'arson'

From the section

Image caption Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was started deliberately

A fire at the former Royal Doulton factory site last week was started deliberately, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed.

The first floor fire started at about 13:00 BST on Friday.

At its height more than 30 firefighters dealt with the blaze in the derelict building in Nile Street, Burslem.

The factory closed in 2005. Plans by developer St Modwen to build 140 houses on the site were put on hold in 2012.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said a police investigation was ongoing.