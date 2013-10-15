Burton upon Trent father and son jailed for smuggling plan

Image caption The cannabis had an estimated street value of £3m

A father and son have been jailed after a quarter of a tonne of cannabis was seized from three houses.

The haul, which the pair planned to smuggle to Jersey from Staffordshire, had an estimated street value of more than £2.9m.

The drugs were discovered in buildings in the Branston, Uxbridge and Horninglow areas of Burton upon Trent.

Richard Norris, 51, of Harper Avenue, Burton upon Trent, admitted conspiracy to import cannabis.

On Monday he was sentenced by the Royal Court of Jersey to seven years and three months in jail.

His son, Liam Norris, aged 32, now living in Jersey, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to import and supply cannabis.

He was jailed for eight years.