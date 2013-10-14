Tamworth man charged with stabbing friend

From the section

A man has been remanded in custody accused of wounding a friend during a disturbance at a house in Birmingham.

Emmanuel Cassie, 21, from Sykes Moor in Tamworth, Staffordshire, was arrested on Monday.

An ambulance was called on Sunday to a house in Gooch Street, Highgate, where a 20-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.

Mr Cassie appeared before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday, charged with wounding with intent.

He was remanded into custody until 20 January 2014.