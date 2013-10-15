Port Vale v Wolves violence: Seven charged

Seven people, including a teenage boy, have been charged in connection with violence at a football match.

Police were pelted with missiles after the League One fixture on 31 August between Port Vale and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In addition to the seven charged, five youths have been referred to the Youth Offending Team, two men have been fined, two cautioned, and 12 bailed.

All seven males have been charged under the Public Order Act.

Daniel Williams, 19, of High Street, Harriseahead, Aiden Massey, 24, of Millrise Road, Milton, Craig Hamilton, 23, of Fifth Avenue, Kidsgrove, Shane Ratcliffe, 42, of Westport Road, Burslem, Steven Ptak, 41, of Churston Close, Newcastle, and Anthony Clewlow, 35, of Church Lane, Kidsgrove, which are all in Staffordshire, are due before Newcastle under Lyme magistrates on 3 December.

On the same date a 16-year-old from Stoke-on-Trent is due to appear at the youth court in Newscastle under Lyme.