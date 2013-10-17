Stoke pub killer's of Raymond Cannon plead guilty

From the section

Image caption Raymond Cannon died after collapsing at the Jester pub

Two men have pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a man at a pub in Stoke-on-Trent.

Raymond Cannon, 52, died after collapsing at the Jester pub in Biddulph Road, Fegg Hayes, in May.

Matthew Hancock, 22, from Fegg Hayes, and Callum Belfield, 21, from Chell Heath, appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday.

A third man arrested in connection with the incident, Shane Davies, 21, from Burslem, admitted a charge of affray.

Hancock, of Cumberbatch Avenue, Belfield of Heathfield Road and Davies of Evans Street, will be sentenced next month.