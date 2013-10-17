Stoke-on-Trent man's leg crushed by four tonnes of steel

A lorry-building company has been ordered by a court to pay £25,000 after a worker's leg was crushed by four tonnes of steel.

Andrew Trotter, 52, a lorry driver from from Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, was working with Thompsons (UK) Ltd at their site in New Addingham, Croydon.

He was helping transfer sheets of metal, used to build the cabs of lorries, between trucks when a wooden baton became dislodged.

The sheets fell onto Mr Trotter's legs.

Westminster Magistrates' Court heard Mr Trotter's leg bones and muscles were damaged and the swelling of his leg caused skin splitting and infection.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) prosecuted the company for two breaches of health and safety legislation.

After the court case, HSE Inspector Matt Raine said: "This incident could easily have resulted in death and was completely preventable.

"The injuries Mr Trotter sustained have been painful and life-changing and, although he can drive his lorry, it is not certain how long he will be able to do so."

Thompsons (UK) Ltd of Vulcan Way, New Addington, Croydon, was fined a total £14,000 and ordered to pay £11,284 in costs.