Saleem Tahir sought after 'taking children' in Stoke

Image caption Na'ilah Khan was taken along with her brother Sulaimon Khan from a hotel room in Stoke-on-Trent

Police are hunting a man who they say forced his way into a hotel room and took his two young children from their mother.

Image caption Saleem Tahir is originally from the Nottingham area.

Saleem Tahir took Na'ilah Khan, two, and Sulaimon Khan, 10 months, from a hotel in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, at about 17:00 BST on Friday, police said.

Police said the children were believed to be with their grandmother Denise Smith-Sellers, 67.

They were last seen in the Selly Oak area of Birmingham on Friday evening.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "The children were taken by their father, 40-year-old Saleem Tahir, who is originally from the Nottingham area."

Officers have urged anyone with information to contact the force.