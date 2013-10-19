Saleem Tahir sought after 'taking children' in Stoke
Police are hunting a man who they say forced his way into a hotel room and took his two young children from their mother.
Saleem Tahir took Na'ilah Khan, two, and Sulaimon Khan, 10 months, from a hotel in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, at about 17:00 BST on Friday, police said.
Police said the children were believed to be with their grandmother Denise Smith-Sellers, 67.
They were last seen in the Selly Oak area of Birmingham on Friday evening.
A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "The children were taken by their father, 40-year-old Saleem Tahir, who is originally from the Nottingham area."
Officers have urged anyone with information to contact the force.