Drivers warned about Weeford A5 roundabout roadworks

Image caption M6 toll drivers trying to access the A5 at junction four will be diverted

Motorists are being told to brace themselves for delays ahead of a two-week roadwork scheme in Staffordshire.

The Highways Agency plans to resurface the A5 Weeford roundabout between Monday and Thursday each week.

Junction four of the M6 Toll, both carriageways of the A5 and all entry and exit slip roads for the A38 will be closed between 19:00 and 06:30 BST.

Highways Agency project manager Purnima Kaul said the work was being carried out overnight to "minimise disruption".

"However, some delays should be expected and we ask road users to familiarise themselves with the diversion route before embarking on their journey."