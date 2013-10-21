Saleem Tahir hunt: Father who took children sought by police

Image caption Police said Na'ilah Khan Khan, two, and her 10-month-old brother, Sulaimon Khan, were taken from the Quality Inn Hotel in Hanley

Police are looking at CCTV and speaking to witnesses in a bid to find two young children who they say were taken from a hotel room in Stoke-on-Trent.

Na'ilah Khan, two, and her 10-month-old brother Sulaimon were staying at the Quality Inn Hotel, Hanley, with family.

They were taken by their father, Saleem Tahir, 40, who is originally from the Nottingham area, on Friday evening.

Police believe all three are in Birmingham with Mr Tahir's mother, 67-year-old Denise Smith-Sellers.

Image caption Saleem Tahir is originally from the Nottingham area

'Contact us immediately'

Mr Tahir forced his way past an elderly relative of the children after entering their hotel room, police said.

They were last seen on the Bristol Road in Selly Oak, Birmingham, at about 20:00 BST on Friday.

Detectives are looking at CCTV, talking to other police forces and speaking to witnesses.

Ch Insp Jane Hewitt, from Staffordshire Police, said: "Our priority is the safe return of the children.

"We believe that Saleem, Denise and the children are still in Birmingham and would urge them to contact us immediately on 101 so we can talk to them to resolve this situation."