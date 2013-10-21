Stafford Hospital administrators given more time by Monitor

Image caption A public inquiry was triggered at Stafford Hospital after a higher than expected number of deaths at the trust

Administrators running Stafford Hospital have been given more time by the health regulator to submit a report on the future funding of services.

The Mid Staffordshire NHS Trust went into administration in April after a report said it was not "clinically or financially sustainable".

Trust Special Administrators (TSA) were due to give a final report to Monitor on Tuesday but have up to 40 more days.

The trust also runs Cannock Chase Hospital.

The trust, which was at the centre of the public inquiry led by Robert Francis QC into poor standards of care, was the first NHS foundation trust to be put into administration.

A report by administrators in July recommended the trust should be dissolved and its services provided by neighbouring organisations.

'Funding issue'

That solution is based on, but not limited to, the services identified by commissioners as essential. However, there is no agreement on how to pay for them, Monitor said.

The trust provided healthcare for people in Stafford, Cannock, Rugeley and the surrounding areas, covering a total population of about 276,500 people.

A Save Stafford Hospital petition containing 50,000 signatures was presented to the government in July.

Sue Hawkins, chair of the Support Stafford campaign, said: "It has become increasingly evident that there is a funding issue. Indeed this is a national problem which needs to be addressed to ensure safe and quality-driven care.

"We hope that the views of our communities have been reflected in this final report. We as a community want acute services to be delivered at Stafford Hospital."