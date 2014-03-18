Hednesford derelict pub fire 'deliberate'
- 18 March 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A fire at a derelict Staffordshire pub was started deliberately, the fire service said.
The fire at the Globe Inn in Hednesford was under control by 16:30 GMT on Monday after the fire service was alerted at about 14:55 GMT.
Two crews from Cannock and one crew from Chase Terrace went to the scene on East Cannock Road.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it did not believe anybody was inside when the fire started.