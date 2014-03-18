A fire at a derelict Staffordshire pub was started deliberately, the fire service said.

The fire at the Globe Inn in Hednesford was under control by 16:30 GMT on Monday after the fire service was alerted at about 14:55 GMT.

Two crews from Cannock and one crew from Chase Terrace went to the scene on East Cannock Road.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it did not believe anybody was inside when the fire started.