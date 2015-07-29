Image caption Mr Dawson nearly ignored the phone calls to arrange the transplant

A Stoke-on-Trent man's 30-year wait for an organ transplant has ended.

David Dawson, 52, from Milton, was given the new kidney in June after his first transplant caused his body to build up a resistance to new organs.

Repeated phone calls from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, in the early hours of the morning to arrange the transplant were nearly ignored by Mr Dawson.

"The phone rang and I just thought it was a nuisance call," he said.

His kidney problems were first picked up in the 1980s when he had a medical before starting a new job, he said: "The urine test showed some blood. That's when it all started."

'Out of the box'

Mr Dawson became highly sensitised after his first transplant at the North Staffordshire Royal Infirmary in 1984, which prevented him from taking on another kidney due to a high antibody count.

Antibodies react to foreign body tissue or organs, making it difficult to find a donor.

Clare Pattenden, the surgeon that carried out Mr Dawson's latest transplant, said: "Relatively few highly sensitised patients receive a transplant and they wait significantly longer than un-sensitised patients for a compatible donor."

Before the transplant on 30 June Mr Dawson was on dialysis and could not have coffee, bananas or chocolate, as part of his low potassium diet.

Now he has three kidneys; one that works and two that do not.

The hospital's transplant coordinator, Sheryl Parsons, said: "We regularly have two, three, four-thousand wait days. But to get a ten [thousand], I knew that was out of the box."

He said after a 10,919 day wait, he had lost hope that a kidney would ever be found for him.

After the 12-hour operation Mr Dawson said he could tell the difference almost straight away: "I have got rosy cheeks again, I used to look drawn and pale; the difference you just couldn't believe."