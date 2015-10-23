Platinum-diggers: JCB excavators marks 70th anniversary

Image copyright JCB Image caption Pin-ups for JCB changed through the years. In 2009 a calendar featured a woman using a JCB dumpster as a bubble bath. In a more conventional pose, JCB employee John Wheeldon is pictured in 1948 on an early product, the Major Loader.

JCB, Britain's best-known digger-maker, has reached its 70th - or platinum - anniversary.

Few companies have the fan base enjoyed by the yellow excavators, perhaps hitting a height when a single by Nizlopi (The JCB Song) reached number one in December 2005.

A sell-out calendar the same year, featured women in flesh-coloured bodysuits dangling from the machinery's prongs.

The company, established by Joseph Cyril Bamford (hence JCB), seemed to be going from strength to strength.

But in 2008 and 2009 1,684 jobs were cut as the the construction industry was badly affected by the credit crunch and rising raw materials prices.

Image copyright JCB Image caption Mr JCB's first product was a tipping trailer made in a rented lock-up garage in 1945 from wartime scrap

Image copyright JCB Image caption Current boss Anthony Bamford (now Lord Bamford) is pictured in his father's arm in 1947. From left are employees Bill Hirst, Arthur Harrison and Bert Holmes

By 2012, things were looking brighter for JCB as it posted a record profit of £365m, opened a £63m factory in Brazil, and announced a doubling of trade in Africa. UK employees were given a £500 Christmas bonus and a three per cent pay increase.

In 2013, the company announced plans for 2,500 new jobs.

But just a year later the company cut 150 jobs, and last September a further 400 jobs were lost after a "dramatic" slow down in world markets.

Image copyright JCB Image caption It is not yellow, but it is a JCB. The first backhoe was invented in 1953 (l). A 1957 brochure advertises a Hydra-Digga

Image copyright JCB Image caption A 1960 advert boasted the JCB's ability to dig square holes

Joseph Cyril Bamford began his business in a rented lock-up garage in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire in 1945.

He used a second-hand welding set and some surplus military equipment to make tipping trailers for farmers to hitch to the new generation of petrol-driven tractors.

Image copyright JCB Image caption In 1964 JCB exported machinery for the first time when a 4C backhoe was sent to the USA

Image copyright JCB Image caption JCBs are now used across the world - pictured here in Bolivia in 1972

In 1950 the company moved to a former cheese-making factory in nearby Rocester - where JCB is still based.

In 1952, machines were first made in yellow - a colour now synonymous with the brand.

Image copyright JCB Image caption Famous fans - Princess Diana pictured with Lord Bamford in 1988; the Queen appears delighted in 1995 to see the lock-up garage where the company began; and a determined-looking Margaret Thatcher takes a backhoe for a spin in 1987

Image copyright JCB Image caption The 2005 JCB calendar featured women exercising on machines. Who knew diggers were so versatile?

In 1963, the design classic JCB 3C was born. The company said "it took backhoe performance to new levels".

The 1970s and 80s saw more new concepts, and in 1990 the world's first fully suspended, high-speed draught tractor was produced.

Image copyright JCB Image caption In 2004 JCBs were used to help in clear up operations after the Boxing Day Tsunami

Image copyright JCB Image caption A JCB digger is pictured at work on 28 April 2015 in the earthquake disaster area in Kathmandu, Nepal

Two JCB diesel engines powered the JCB Dieselmax to the diesel world land speed record in 2006, and the millionth JCB machine was built in 2013. It was coated in special celebratory silver paint.

A limited edition backhoe has been produced to mark the company's 70th anniversary.

Image copyright Williamson Art Gallery & Museum Image caption Painter Mavis Blackburn (1923-2005)'s oil on board picture of a JCB is on display at the Williamson Art Gallery in Birkenhead. The excavator is recognisable by its yellow colour, despite not showing the logo