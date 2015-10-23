Permission given for Chasetown roads to be named after WW2 soldiers

Image copyright Lichfield District Council Image caption The names of the soldiers are engraved on the Chasetown war memorial

Relatives of 15 soldiers who died in World War Two have allowed roads to be named after them in a new housing development in Staffordshire.

The names, which are engraved on the Chasetown war memorial, will go on the road signs at Milestone Way in the town next year.

Lichfield District Council is seeking other relatives in the hope 20 streets in total will be named after soldiers.

Permission was needed from relatives to use the names, the authority said.

One former soldier, Kenneth James, had no surviving family, so his name could be used, according to the council, which is responsible for street naming.

It has previously said although there were 22 names on Chasetown's war memorial, three men shared the surname Wright, which meant all 22 soldiers' surnames "will in effect" be used.

An order for the street signs will be placed next month.

Burntwood Town Council proposed naming the 20 streets in the housing development in memory of World War Two soldiers.