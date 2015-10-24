Flash Ley School could be shut until Christmas due to chemical smell

Image copyright Google Image caption It is thought the problems could have been caused by work done on floors at the school over the summer

A school could remain closed until Christmas after high levels of formaldehyde were found there.

Flash Ley Primary School in Stafford shut on 7 October after a mystery smell made about 20 children ill.

Public Health England has said pupils and staff are unlikely to have suffered any long-term health problems.

Investigations are being carried out into what caused the problem and what needs to be done to fix it, head teacher Simon Barker said.

Children are being taught elsewhere and Mr Barker said he expected this to be the case until at least Christmas.

Formaldehyde is a toxic compound used as a disinfectant and for embalming.

It can irritate the skin and cause breathing and digestive problems.

At the time Staffordshire County Council said the problems were believed to be linked to work carried out on floors during the summer.