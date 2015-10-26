Matthew McSheffery named as Stoke-on-Trent bar death victim

Image caption The 29-year-old was unconscious but died in hospital a short time later, police said.

A man who died in a Stoke-on-Trent club has been named.

Matthew McSheffery, 29, from Sutton Coldfield, was found unconscious in the Individual Bar, Trinity Street, Hanley, at about 01:00 BST on Saturday.

Emergency services attended the scene, but he died in hospital.

Seven people arrested on suspicion of affray after an incident at the club were released on bail. The club said Mr McSheffery was not involved in any confrontation.

"The venue has provided full support and assistance to the police on what is an ongoing investigation," the club said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The statement thanked the police and ambulance services for their response and offered the club's condolences to Mr McSheffery's family.

Staffordshire Police confirmed the death was being treated as unexplained. The force is appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.