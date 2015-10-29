Stafford fireworks warehouse blaze file sent to prosecutors

Image copyright Police Image caption Stewart Staples (l) and Simon Hillier (r) were killed in the fire

Police investigating a double-fatal fireworks warehouse blaze have submitted a file to prosecutors.

Simon Hillier and Stewart Staples died in the fire at SP Plastics in Stafford on 30 October last year.

Mr Hillier, 41, worked at the unit and Mr Staples, 57, was believed to have been in the warehouse as a customer. Both men were from Hednesford.

It had been a lengthy inquiry due to the site's destruction and the number of people consulted, police said.

The Staffordshire force said its investigation was still ongoing but after it had spent "significant time gathering evidence" the file had been submitted to the CPS to be considered.

Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption More than 50 firefighters were at the scene at the height of the blaze

Det Insp Glyn Pattinson said: "It has been a challenging and lengthy inquiry due to the total destruction of the premises and the volume of witnesses and experts consulted as part of the investigation.

"We continue to keep the families of Simon Hillier and Stewart Staples updated on progress."

Lynn and Tom Hillier, Mr Hillier's parents, said the incident had left them with many unanswered questions.

And Mr Staples' family said: "It is now a year after Stewart's death and we are still awaiting a conclusion.

"All the family greatly miss him and are still devastated by the loss."