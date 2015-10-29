Jason Grice manslaughter: Tamworth killer Ross Gill jailed

A 24-year-old who killed a man in a "petty" argument has been jailed.

Ross Gill, of Faringdon, Tamworth, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Jason Grice after a row over an item of property on 2 May.

Mr Grice, 28, of Sorrel, was found lying in the road in Haunton and taken to the University Hospital of Coventry. He died the following day.

At Stafford Crown Court, Gill was jailed for six years and three months.

Staffordshire Police said Gill had been angry with the victim because he believed he had sold an item of property he had asked Mr Grice to store, leading to threats and verbal abuse.

'Some form of comfort'

Det Insp Glyn Pattinson, who led the investigation, described the argument as "petty", with "disproportionate threats and violence" growing until Mr Grice was killed.

"It is tragic that an argument over property led to the loss of a young man's life," he said.

"We hope today's outcome brings some form of comfort and closure to Jason's family."

Carl Durham, 32, of Spruce Street, Tamworth, and Carl Villiers, 25 of Sorrel, Tamworth, had been charged with kidnap and manslaughter, but were released with no further action to be taken.