Minute's silence for two Stafford fireworks victims

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mark Hillier's brother Simon, and Stewart Staples died in the fire at SP Plastics in Stafford on 30 October last year

A minute's silence has been held in Stafford to mark the first anniversary of the deaths of two men in an explosion at a fireworks warehouse.

Employee Simon Hillier, 41, and customer Stewart Staples, 57, died in the fire at SP Plastics in Stafford on 30 October last year.

Staff from neighbouring firms gathered at 10:00 GMT in Tilcon Avenue.

Police have now sent their investigation report to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

The Staffordshire force said its investigation was still ongoing, but has spent "significant time gathering evidence".

The blaze and exploding fireworks, on an industrial estate in Tilcon Avenue, could be seen from some distance away, with more than 50 firefighters sent to deal with the blaze.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing an "enormous bang" and subsequent explosions.