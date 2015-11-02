Injured five-year-old found with dead father in Uttoxeter crash

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Police are unsure how long the girl had been in the car before it was found by passing cyclists.

A five-year-old girl has been found with her dead father in a crashed car which had been in a ditch "for some time".

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the car was discovered on Sunday at 09:35 GMT by two cyclists in Crakemarsh near Uttoxeter, Staffordshire.

A spokesman said the black Ford Fiesta appeared to have hit a tree in very foggy conditions on the B5030.

The girl, in the back of the car, was treated at hospital for minor injuries.

The man, who was 25 and from the local area, has not yet been named.

An ambulance service spokesman said: "This was an extremely difficult incident for all involved including the two cyclists who made the discovery."

Staffordshire Police appealed for witnesses to the crash, and said specially trained family liaison officers were working to support the family.

A spokesman added: "At this early stage of the investigation it is not known at what time the collision occurred."