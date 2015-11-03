William Marren death: Tribute to father of girl trapped in car

Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption William Marren's family said he had "a kind-hearted, positive and fun personality"

A man found dead in a crashed car with his five-year-old daughter in the back was an "adoring father", his family have said.

William Marren, 25, of Stramshall, was discovered on Sunday at 09:35 GMT by two cyclists in Crakemarsh near Uttoxeter, Staffordshire.

The little girl, who had minor injuries, had been there "for some time", a West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said.

Police have appealed for witnesses.

Updates on this story and more from Staffordshire

Staffordshire Police said Mr Marren sustained fatal injuries when his Ford Fiesta hit a tree on the B5030 Ashbourne Road.

Image caption Will Marren was discovered in a crashed car on Sunday morning. His daughter was strapped into the back seat

A family tribute said: "William was a young man with his whole life ahead of him.

"He worked really hard to support his family and adored his two little girls, Jessica and Freya.

"He was the partner of Lucie and also the loving son of Carl and Julie and brother of Kieran and Alex.

"William had a kind-hearted, positive and fun personality.

"He was an experienced driver, having passed his driving test seven years ago and a keen sportsman.

"If he had been able to, he would have worked seven days a week.

"His loss leaves a huge gap in all our lives and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

"We want to thank everyone for their kind messages, flowers and support at this very difficult time.

"We would particularly like to extend a special thank you to the two cyclists who discovered the car on Sunday morning and hope that we will be able to meet them to thank them personally."