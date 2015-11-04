Digger maker JCB set to lay off 290 more workers

Image copyright JCB Image caption JCB also announced 400 job cuts in September

Almost 300 shop floor workers at JCB are set to lose their jobs.

The digger maker currently has eight factories in Staffordshire, one in Derbyshire and two in Wrexham.

The latest cuts follow an announcement in September that 400 jobs would have to go across the UK due to a "dramatic" slowdown in world markets.

Discussions have started with the GMB union over the proposed 290 redundancies and a 45-day consultation period has begun, the firm said.

Image copyright JCB Image caption Chief executive Graeme Macdonald said it was a "very difficult decision" to take

JCB chief executive Graeme Macdonald said construction equipment manufacturers were facing "very tough trading conditions" and the firm had to react to protect the long-term future of the business.

"Regrettably, this means taking the very difficult decision to reduce the number of shop floor positions by up to 290 across the UK. As the global economy shows no sign of improving, the short-term outlook remains very challenging," he said.

The firm said in the first six months of the year, the market in Russia dropped by 70%, in Brazil by 36% and by 47% in China and parts of Europe; the UK and North America have also been affected.

Gordon Richardson, GMB works convenor at the firm, said the union would try to lessen the impact on workers.

"This news is obviously very disappointing but it has been apparent now for some time that global markets have been declining," he said.

"Our job as a trade union is to now work hard to formulate a plan to mitigate the impact of the proposed redundancies."