Would-be robber falls off Stoke-on-Trent bus

A would-be robber fell off a bus when the quick-thinking driver braked sharply, after an accomplice temporarily blinded him with a laser.

The driver had been forced to stop due to a man standing in Parkhall Road, Weston Coyney, Stoke-on-Trent, shining the laser at him at about 00:05 GMT.

The second man then boarded the bus, produced a knife and demanded money.

The driver accelerated then braked, causing the man to fall off the empty bus, police said.

The bus driver was making his way back to the depot at the time of the attempted robbery.

The two men ran off empty-handed towards Weston Coyney.

Both were dressed in black clothing and the man armed with the knife wore a scarf covering his face and a black bobble hat.