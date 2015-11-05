Stoke-on-Trent house repeatedly rammed in 'targeted attack'

Image caption The house was repeatedly rammed by a stolen lorry

A stolen lorry was used to repeatedly ram a house in Stoke-on-Trent.

The house in Broadfield Road, Goldenhill, was left damaged after the "targeted" attack but the occupants were unhurt. Six vehicles were also damaged in the incident which took place early in the morning.

Police said they believed the house and occupants were specifically targeted as part of an ongoing dispute.

"Sadly, this isn't the first type of incident in this area," police said.

Staffordshire Police said residents were woken by the noise and that witnesses and CCTV show the vehicle being repeatedly driven into the house.

The occupants of the property, two adults and two children, were uninjured, said police.

'Almighty bang'

The lorry stolen from Rugeley last month was later found in a nearby street said police, who believe the culprits drove off in other vehicles.

The lorry is now being examined by a forensics team.

One resident, who asked not to be identified, said a few cars had been "written off" in the incident.

"[I had] only just put the bin out so I was only out in the open for about 10 minutes beforehand," they said.

"Just gone to bed and then heard this almighty bang.

"Come out and there's a truck just halfway down, smoke billowing out of it. Then noticed that my car had been damaged and then another car had been pushed into mine and then also another couple of vehicles had been pushed into the other - all of them had been written off."