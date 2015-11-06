Stoke strangling: 'Homicidal' brother to spend at least 22 years in jail

Image copyright Other Image caption Gareth Hindmarsh strangled Linda Norcup to death at her home in Stoke-on-Trent

A man who strangled his sister in her bed has been handed a life sentence.

Gareth Hindmarsh, 35, from Stoke-on-Trent, tried to kill 46-year-old Linda Norcup at her home on 24 June.

He returned to her flat a few hours later, and after finding signs of life he again throttled her until she was dead and placed her body in the bath.

He pleaded guilty to murder at Stafford Crown Court in September. Hindmarsh must serve a minimum of 22 years in prison.

Hindmarsh, of Tawney Crescent, told police officers he had been drinking lager with his sister when the idea to kill her "popped into my head".

'No remorse whatsoever'

Sentencing Hindmarsh, Judge Michael Chambers QC told him he had carried out "a particularly cold, pre-meditated and ruthless killing" designed to cause "maximum distress and suffering to her family".

"The murder of your sister was a ruthless and determined act intended to cause her death, clearly with a high degree of pre-meditation," he said.

"You have long-held homicidal thoughts about those who annoy you in general and in particular had long held to kill her, and have shown no remorse whatsoever."

Det Ch Insp Dave Giles, from Staffordshire Police, described Hindmarsh as "an extremely dangerous man".

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Paramedics spotted ligature marks on Linda Norcup's neck at her home in Beckett Avenue

statement from Ms Norcup's family said Hindmarsh had "robbed us of a lifetime with Linda".

"We have lost, in the most tragic of circumstances, the best mother, grandmother and sister that anyone could possibly have," they said.

"We can only hope that he will never be able to inflict such sadness or put any other family through such a horrific ordeal."