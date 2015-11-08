Burntwood man, 77, airlifted to hospital after stabbing

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption A woman was arrested at Chasewater Country Park after a man was stabbed in Burntwood

A 77-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital after being stabbed.

Police were called to Chorley Road, Burntwood, at about 09:30 GMT after receiving reports of a stabbing in what they describe as a domestic incident.

A helicopter was deployed to search for a suspect and a 47-year-old woman was arrested at nearby Chasewater Country Park.

The man was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham and is said to be in a stable condition.