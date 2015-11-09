Alton Towers: Up to 190 jobs may go after Smiler crash

Image copyright Fabio De Paola/PA Wire Image caption The park was closed for five days in the aftermath of the crash.

Up to 190 jobs may be lost at Alton Towers theme park following a rollercoaster crash which seriously injured five people.

Two women needed leg amputations after the Smiler ride crashed into an empty carriage in front of it on 2 June.

The Staffordshire park said the impact of the "devastating incident" included reduced visitor numbers, particularly over the key summer months.

The park is restructuring the business ahead of its new season in March.

Image copyright facebook Image caption (l-r) Daniel Thorpe Vicky Balch, Joe Pugh and Leah Washington were among those seriously injured

"Regretfully however, it may result in the loss of up to 190 salaried jobs across the resort," an Alton Towers spokeswoman said.

The attraction at Alton employs 1,000 permanent staff members as well as about 1,500 seasonal workers between March and November.

Savings are also expected to come from not filling vacancies and redeploying some staff.

"As soon as employee representatives have been appointed a consultation period will begin," she said.

'Very difficult year'

A total of 16 people were injured when the carriage they were in collided with an empty one that had come to a halt on the track ahead of them.

Merlin Entertainment, which owns Alton Towers, previously said they would all receive compensation.

Four people sat in the front row were among those most seriously hurt.

Victoria Balch, 20, from Lancashire, who was sitting in the front of the ride alongside Leah Washington, Joe Pugh and Daniel Thorpe, had six rounds of surgery in a bid to save her leg before needing an amputation.

Ms Washington, 17, from Barnsley, also had one of her legs amputated and her 18-year-old boyfriend Joe Pugh shattered his knees.

Mr Thorpe, 27, was treated for a collapsed lung and lower-leg injuries.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Smiler ride has been closed since the accident in June

In addition, Chanda Chauhan, 49, from Wednesbury, had surgery after suffering internal injuries.

Alton Towers, which issued interim payments to help with the victims' rehabilitation at the end of June, said the business restructure followed a "very difficult year".

The park said it had carried out a "detailed review of all operations across the resort" as it considered its immediate challenges and future needs.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision to make and it has not been taken lightly or easily," its statement said.

"However, we believe that this reorganisation now, together with a continuous programme of capital investment, will not only ensure the resort's long-term growth, which is so vital to the local economy, but also protect the jobs of the bulk of its employees for the future."