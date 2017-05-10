Drayton Manor: Evha Jannath named as ride death girl

Image caption Drayton Manor Theme Park has been closed for the day as a "mark of respect"

An 11-year-old girl who died after falling from a water ride has been named.

Evha Jannath fell out of a circular boat on the Splash Canyon attraction during a school trip to Drayton Manor Theme Park in Staffordshire on Tuesday.

The pupil, from Leicester, was rescued from the water and taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

Staffordshire Police said a Health and Safety Executive investigation had begun.

The theme park is to remain closed for the day as "a mark of respect". The girl's school, Jameah Girls Academy in Leicester, is also closed.

For more on this and other stories

Police said it was an "extremely difficult time" for Evha's relatives and the force was providing support from specially trained officers.

In a statement, the Islamic day school asked that the Year 6 pupil's family and the school community be given "time to grieve".

Prayers have been said for the girl at the Jameah Mosque in Leicester.

Image copyright ThemeParks.ie Image caption Splash Canyon opened in 1993 and features up to 21 boats

The ride, which opened in 1993 and features up to 21 boats each with a capacity of six people, closed following the incident at the park near Tamworth.

It offers a "a wild ride" with "fast-flowing rapids" and riders must be at least 0.9m (3ft) tall to board, although those under 1.1m must be accompanied by an adult.

On Tuesday, park company director George Bryan, whose grandfather opened the site in the 1950s, said he was "truly shocked and devastated" by the death.

'Never go back'

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it sent paramedics by land and air to the site.

A spokesman said crews discovered a girl "with serious injuries who had been rescued from the water by park staff".

She was flown to Birmingham Children's Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Image caption Emergency services rushed to the park after reports that someone had fallen in the water on Splash Canyon

Image caption The girl's school has also shut for the day and pupils and staff are being supported

Image caption Prayers have been said for the girl at the Jameah Mosque in Leicester

Vikki Treacy told the BBC her son fell in the water on the same ride in 2013.

She said Patrick, who was 10 at the time, "sort of stood up" for a photo and toppled from the boat.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A woman claims a complaint she made in 2013 after her son fell from the same ride was not taken seriously

The mother, from Rugby, said: "When you are queuing up, the loud speakers are telling you the safety instructions, like please stay seated.

"[But] they're getting excited and giddy, they're not listening to a tannoy are they?

"[After he fell] I panicked and a woman... in the spectators' bit, hopped over a fence at the side and dragged him out.

"My son was in an area where the public could get to him. It's a dangerous ride. It really is.

"I'll never go back to the park. No way. Their aftercare was shocking."

Drayton Manor said it could not comment on the claims while the Splash Canyon investigation was ongoing.

A spokesman added: "The health and safety of our visitors is of paramount importance and we'd ask Vikki contacts us direct so that we can address her concerns."

Image copyright Vikki Treacy Image caption Vikki Treacy (right) said son Patrick (left) fell in the water on the same ride in 2013

Theme park enthusiast Ian Bell, who owns rollercoaster fan group Coasterforce, said rapids rides like Splash Canyon tended not to have seatbelts in case they capsized.

"They are fairly buoyant; I've never heard of one capsizing. They are very safe," he added.

Health and safety lawyer Chris Green told BBC Radio 5 live he had been on the ride with his daughters and had never thought it could be dangerous.

He said the HSE would need to establish if the accident was work-related.

"They'd be firstly trying to understand from witnesses precisely how this has happened and that will determine whether it's them in conjunction with police, whether that's a report for the coroner or for other proceedings as well."

Image copyright Twitter Image caption Officials posted on social media on Tuesday that the park would remain closed

The death at Drayton Manor is thought to be the first at a UK theme park since 2004, when a 16-year-old girl fell from the Hydro ride at Oakwood theme park near Tenby, west Wales.

In June 2015, five people were seriously injured in a collision on the Smiler rollercoaster at Alton Towers, also in Staffordshire.

Mr Green said: "The Alton Towers scenario looked more perhaps as if something inevitably looked like it hadn't worked on the day. This one [at Drayton Manor] may be rather different."