Lichfield Cathedral evacuated over 'suspicious man'

Image copyright Google Image caption Nothing of note was found at the site, police said

Lichfield Cathedral was evacuated after reports a man was acting suspiciously at the site.

Staffordshire Police closed the cathedral at lunchtime and searched the grounds. The force has since tweeted nothing of note had been found.

The cathedral is set to reopen to the public on Wednesday.

Birmingham Cathedral was closed on 24 May after the UK's terror threat was raised to critical in the wake of the Manchester bombing.

It reopened the following day after reviewing its procedures.

Both Lichfield Cathedral and Staffordshire Police have said they are not aware of any specific threat to the location.

The force has urged the community to remain "calm but vigilant".