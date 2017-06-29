M6 closure as pedestrian hit by lorry

Image copyright NW Motorway Police Image caption The closure led to delays for drivers on the M6

A stretch of the M6 was closed after a pedestrian was hit by a lorry.

Staffordshire Police said officers were called at 03:55 BST to the southbound carriageway, between junction 16 for Crewe/Stoke-on-Trent and 15 for Stoke-on-Trent.

The man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The southbound stretch was closed after the crash and reopened at about 10:00. Motorists were warned of delays during the morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the man, believed to be in his 20s, was lying on the hard shoulder when crews arrived.

Spokesman Jamie Arrowsmith said: "He had suffered multiple serious injuries and was suffering from a reduced level of consciousness.

"The man received specialist trauma care at the scene before being anaesthetised in order to stabilise his condition.

"He was then transported to Royal Stoke University Hospital on blue lights and sirens for further emergency treatment."