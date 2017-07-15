Sexual grooming arrest after 'altercation' in Tamworth

Image copyright Getty Images

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted sexual grooming of a child following reports of an "altercation", Staffordshire Police said.

The 49-year-old man was arrested in Hockley, Tamworth on Friday night.

An incident occurred between the man and "several members of the public," with one person sustaining "slight" injuries, the force added.

Officers said no child was present and the man was taken into custody for questioning.

In a statement, police reminded people "not to take matters into their own hands or do anything that could hinder or jeopardise this investigation following the man's arrest."

It said: "Acts of retaliation will not be tolerated and we will take swift and appropriate action to deal with any offenders accordingly."