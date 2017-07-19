Veronika Pugaciova is named as woman killed on A38

Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Service Image caption Veronika Pugaciova was flown to hospital with multiple injuries by air ambulance but later died

A woman who died on the A38 dual carriageway in Staffordshire has been identified by police.

Veronika Pugaciova, 33, who was from Lithuania but living in Hull, was hit by a car after leaving a van on 6 July.

Johnathon Allison, aged 39 and from Hull, was charged with breaching a restraining order and is under investigation for her murder.

He is due to appear at Stafford Crown Court on 11 August.

Ms Pugaciova left the vehicle as it pulled into a layby in Burton-upon-Trent and was hit at "high speed" by an oncoming car, detectives said.

Police said Mr Allison has been released under investigation in connection with the murder probe.